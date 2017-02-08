Nation, Crime

2 IIT-Guwahati students allegedly rape 3 girls during college fest; held

The incident allegedly took place during the institute’s annual cultural extravaganza ‘Alcheringa’.
Representational Image.
Guwahati: The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested two students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G), for allegedly raping three girls in the campus during the annual festival of the college on February 4.

The incident allegedly took place during the institute’s annual cultural extravaganza ‘Alcheringa’, which saw the attendance of more than 20000 people. Sources in the IIT (G) told this newspaper they are yet to get the full report on the incident from the police.

The girls who were shifted to a hospital after mid-night by the security guards of IIT-G in an inebriated condition accused the boys of drugging them by lacing their drinks with sedatives. They said they were raped when they went to the campus to see the festival.  

Kunal Kumbhakar, student of civil engineering department, and Ajay Dey, student of electronics engineering department of the prestigious institute were arrested by Amingaon Police under sections 352, 354 and 34 (case no. 14/17).

Alcheringa is hosted by IIT-G every year and is one of the largest festivals of Northeast as thousands of students and youths from hundreds of schools, colleges and other educational institutions come to attend it.

Pointing out that this year’s turn out in the festival was highest; sources in the IIT-G said that the institute doesn’t have sufficient infrastructure and manpower to scan each and every visitor during the festival.

“We are waiting for the police report. Police had taken our students for investigation. We have asked the students to cooperate in the investigation,” the IIT-G authorities said.

