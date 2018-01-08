search on deccanchronicle.com
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara harassed, 1 held

Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old man from West Bengal on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, 20. 

Mr Tendulkar’s personal assistant had registered a complaint with Bandra police after the Tendulkar household kept receiving calls on the landline, where the accused, Debkumar Maity, allegedly made lewd comments about Ms Tendulkar and threatened to abduct her. The police then traced the number to West Bengal’s Midnapore district, and immediately sent a team to arrest the accused.

 

According to the police, Maity, a Class XII dropout, is said to be mentally unstable and currently unemployed. They said Sara herself had never spoken to him.

A police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “The police already had the number, and hence tracking his address and arresting him was no big task. A police team from Mumbai got in touch with Midnapore’s local police and arrested Maity from his residence on Saturday.”

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




