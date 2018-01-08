search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Drunk driver in Hyderabad rams car into triple riders, 1 dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 1:16 am IST
The victim was identified as D. Masthani of Srinagar colony, and the survivors Anusha and Anusha Reddy.
The accused Vishnu Vardhan.
 The accused Vishnu Vardhan.

Hyderabad: A drunk driver rammed his car into three women on a scooter, causing the death of one of them and injuring the other two at about 1.15 am on Jubilee Hills Road No. 10. Jubilee Hills police nabbed the driver, Vishnu Vardhan, owner of Bright Spots play school. 

The victim was identified as D. Masthani of Srinagar colony, and the survivors Anusha and Anusha Reddy.

 

“Vishnu Vardhan was returning from his friend’s place in Kondapur in his SUV (TS 09 EV 7707),” said Jubilee Hills inspector K. Purna Chander, adding that he was in an inebriated condition.

Upon reaching Road No. 10, he lost control over the wheel and rammed into the scooter.

“He sped away after the accident. After driving for about 1 km, he rammed his car into a road divider on the right side,” the inspector said.

The breathalyser gave a reading of 200 mg, the police said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the women to hospital for treatment. “Masthani died while undergoing treatment and Anusha is said to be in a critical condition. Anusha Reddy is out of danger,” said the official. Anusha and Masthani reside at Srinagar Colony and Anusha Reddy at Kukatpally. 

The trio, none of whom was wearing a helmet, was returning to Srinagar Colony from Kukatpally, police said. 

According to sources, the SUV was registered in the name of one C. Bhagyalakshmi, wife of Ravinder, resident of SR Nagar. 

Police arrested Vishnu Vardhan under IPC Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Sections 377 and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Tags: drunk driver, jubilee hills road, scooter
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astrological predictions for Virat Kohli, Team India; find out what's in store

"What Kohli will soon be signed up for is like what (Mark) Mascarenhas did with Sachin (Tendulkar). In fact, it's going to be bigger than that in today's age. Kohli's Venus is very strong at the moment and that is why he will do well abroad," said Narendra Bunde, a resident of Nagpur and a 'cricket astrologer' by profession. (Photo: AP)
 

Mystic who correctly foretold Brexit reveals predictions for 2018

The mystic and her veggies have already been proven right this year by predicting New Years' floods as Storm Eleanor lashes the UK with 100mph winds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Imran Khan proposes marriage to mother of 5 and faith healer Bushra Maneka

Imran Khan's spokesman in a statement said that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, who has "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children". (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

CES 2018: LG Display to unveil 65-inch rollable OLED TV

LG to display this 65-inch panel at CES this year.
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle denied choice of reception venue

One person who would have readily approved of their choice was the Queen, for whom Frogmore is a very special place. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung's new refrigerator can book you an UBER

The Family Hub also has a built-in AKG speaker that promises richer bass and midrange sounds
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Man repeatedly rapes girl for 1 yr, films act, uses it to blackmail her

The accused threatened the girl of uploading the video on internet if he informed anyone about the incident. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: Car broken open, Rs 20 lakh DD stolen

The Rajendranagar police, which is investigating the case, had traced the documents and handed them over to the victim. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two rape minor girl, film the act

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and also under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC&STs Act.

Indira Canteen staffer alleges sexual harassment

A woman staffer of an Indira Canteen in Bandepalya has lodged a complaint with the local police that her supervisor was sexually harassing her.

Hyderabad: Refused biryani, 10 attack hotel owner

The whole episode was recorded in the CCTV. Raza, who suffered severe injuries on his head, alerted the police. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham