UP: 4 killed, 8 injured as drunk man rams car into night shelter

Four labourers died and four were injured after a car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: In a hit and run case, four people were killed and eight others were injured after a speeding car hit a night shelter in Lucknow's Dalibagh.

The incident took place on Saturday night at around 1.30 am when around 80 labourers were sleeping in the night shelter.

The person, who was driving the car along with his four friends, was in an inebriated state.

The deceased have been identified as Prithvi Raj, Nanku, Abdul and Gokharan.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Since the condition of four is reportedly critical, they have been referred to the trauma centre.

As per the sources, two of the accused have been arrested by the police and three are missing.

One of the accused was reportedly the son of former legislator Ashok Rawat while another is a son of businessman.