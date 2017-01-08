Nation, Crime

Telangana: Mentally disabled minor raped, forced to dance naked; filmed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 9:14 am IST
On December 31, seeing that the girl was alone at home, the accused took her to a field and raped her.
The video attracted the attention of the police, who registered a case and started investigations. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The video attracted the attention of the police, who registered a case and started investigations. (Photo: Representational Image)

Karimnagar: A 57-year-old man, along with two youngsters, sexually assaulted a mentally disabled minor girl in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on New Year’s Eve.

They filmed the assault and then forced her to dance naked before them, said a report.

To make matters worse, they then posted the video on social media.

However, the video attracted the attention of the police, who registered a case and started investigations.

The incident took place in Gopalraopet village in Ramadugu mandal in the district, said police.

Police commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy revealed that the three accused -- Thadagonda Rajaiah (57), Thadagonda Laxman (19) and Thadagonda Rakesh (18) -- hail from Tirumalapur village in Ramadugu mandal.

Rajaiah and Laxman have been arrested, but Rakesh still remains at large, said the report.

On December 31, the trio noticed that the 16-year-old girl was alone at home. They took her to a nearby field and sexually assaulted her, forced her to dance naked, and filmed the entire episode.

The girl’s mother, a daily wage labourer, did not file a complaint because she felt it would bring dishonour to the family, said the report.

"A rape case and another case under IT Act have been registered against the trio. We are investigating the case," police officials were quoted as saying.

Tags: new year's eve, girl raped and filmed, girl raped in karimnagar, minor raped in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar

Lifestyle Gallery

People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Portuguese PM gifts Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to PM Narendra Modi

The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Police investigating Youtuber 'Crazy Sumit' over kissing 'prank' video

In the video he is seen stealing a kiss from unsuspecting women walking on the streets in broad daylight. (Credit: Facebook)

Scrap dealer, son, murder 26-year-old inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Drishyam’

Representational Piucture (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Teen kills self after being humiliated over failure to pay fees

(Representational Image)

Delhi: FIR lodged after landlord tried to molest, throttle German researcher

Image for representational purpose only

Minor girl raped, murdered in Sangli district of Maharashtra

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham