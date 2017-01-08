Telangana: Mentally disabled minor raped, forced to dance naked; filmed

The video attracted the attention of the police, who registered a case and started investigations. (Photo: Representational Image)

Karimnagar: A 57-year-old man, along with two youngsters, sexually assaulted a mentally disabled minor girl in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on New Year’s Eve.

They filmed the assault and then forced her to dance naked before them, said a report.

To make matters worse, they then posted the video on social media.

However, the video attracted the attention of the police, who registered a case and started investigations.

The incident took place in Gopalraopet village in Ramadugu mandal in the district, said police.

Police commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy revealed that the three accused -- Thadagonda Rajaiah (57), Thadagonda Laxman (19) and Thadagonda Rakesh (18) -- hail from Tirumalapur village in Ramadugu mandal.

Rajaiah and Laxman have been arrested, but Rakesh still remains at large, said the report.

On December 31, the trio noticed that the 16-year-old girl was alone at home. They took her to a nearby field and sexually assaulted her, forced her to dance naked, and filmed the entire episode.

The girl’s mother, a daily wage labourer, did not file a complaint because she felt it would bring dishonour to the family, said the report.

"A rape case and another case under IT Act have been registered against the trio. We are investigating the case," police officials were quoted as saying.