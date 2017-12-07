Rajasthan 'love jihad' case: Man hacks WB labourer, burns body, films act

The video showed a man leading the victim identified as Mohammed Afrazul, to a spot and then attacking him with an axe from behind. (Screengrab from NDTV)

Rajsamand (Rajasthan): In a shocking video which has gone viral, a Muslim labourer from West Bengal was hacked to death and his body burned in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

The video showed a man leading the victim identified as Mohammed Afrazul, to a spot and then attacking him with an axe from behind. The whole incident was filmed with an inflammatory speech after the murder warning against "love jihad", an NDTV report said.

After the victim falls dead, the man looks into the camera and rants hate speech declaring that he had killed him to save a woman from "love jihad". He then pours petrol on the body and burns it.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said the accused man, identified as Shambhual Regar, was arrested on Thursday.

"It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case," he said.

The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev Heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it on social media on Wednesday.

A third person is believed to have filmed the murder, police say.

The police found a half-charred body on Thursday morning near Rajsamand which they believe to be that of the victim.

“The half-charred body was found near Rajsamand… around 1 pm on Wednesday and the deceased was identified as Mohammad Afrazul. Later, a video of the murder went viral on social media,” said Ramsumer Meena, station house officer of Rajnagar Police Station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Following the incident, the victim's mother demanded punishment for the guilty.

"I spoke to my son in the morning before he was killed. I don't know the reason behind his murder. I have seen the video, guilty should be punished," she told ANI.