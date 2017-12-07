search on deccanchronicle.com
Five women among seven Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Dec 7, 2017, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 3:01 am IST
The persons killed are suspected to have been members of the Local Organising Squad of the Sironcha.
The encounter took place at 7 am in a forested part of Kalled village, in Sironcha tehsil, when a squad of C-60 commandos, members of Maharashtra’s special anti-Maoist police unit, were out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational image)
 The encounter took place at 7 am in a forested part of Kalled village, in Sironcha tehsil, when a squad of C-60 commandos, members of Maharashtra's special anti-Maoist police unit, were out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Five women and two men suspected to be Maoists were killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The police recovered two self-loading rifles, two .303 rifles and some bags from their possession.

“C-60 commandos were patrolling the dense Zinganur forest area when they came under fire. The resulting exchange of fire led to the death of seven Maoists,” said a senior official of the Gadchiroli Police.

 

The persons killed are suspected to have been members of the Local Organising Squad of the Sironcha. Their bodies were later shifted to Gadchiroli.

The encounter took place at 7 am in a forested part of Kalled village, in Sironcha tehsil, when a squad of C-60 commandos, members of Maharashtra’s special anti-Maoist police unit, were out on an anti-Maoist operation.

