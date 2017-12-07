Five women among seven Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra

The encounter took place at 7 am in a forested part of Kalled village, in Sironcha tehsil, when a squad of C-60 commandos, members of Maharashtra’s special anti-Maoist police unit, were out on an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Five women and two men suspected to be Maoists were killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The police recovered two self-loading rifles, two .303 rifles and some bags from their possession.

“C-60 commandos were patrolling the dense Zinganur forest area when they came under fire. The resulting exchange of fire led to the death of seven Maoists,” said a senior official of the Gadchiroli Police.

The persons killed are suspected to have been members of the Local Organising Squad of the Sironcha. Their bodies were later shifted to Gadchiroli.

