Jharkhand: Man tied to tree, beaten to death for affair with Hindu woman

Published Apr 7, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
The Gumla SP said that 3 people have been arrested so far and an FIR has been lodged against unnamed individuals.
Ranchi: A 20-year-old Muslim man was allegedly tied to a tree by villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district and thrashed for hours, leading to his death, police said on Friday.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the man identified as Mohammad Shalik, was in a relationship with a Hindu woman of a nearby village in Gumla town.

The girl reportedly called the boy to meet her for the Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. Shakil declined to meet the girl, but later changed his mind. He went to meet her on a scooty, and then dropped her home.

A group of neighbours saw Shalik and surrounded him, tied him to a tree and assaulted him for hours, the woman was quoted as saying by police. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Gumla superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Jha was quoted as saying that villagers told the boy earlier not to meet the girl nor to visit the village. 

The SP said that three people have been arrested so far and an FIR has been lodged against unnamed individuals.

Earlier this week, a Muslim man was beaten to death in Alwar of Rajasthan by a mob which accused him of transporting cows for slaughter. 4 other men were also injured by the mob. The men had bought dairy cows at a cattle fair and were taking them home to neighbouring Haryana state. 

Tags: man beaten up, man killed, ram navami
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

