Maoists go on rampage in Bastar, kill ex-cop, set buses on fire

Bhopal: Maoists on late Monday night went on a rampage in south Bastar district of Sukma in Chhattisgarh setting fire to three buses and an equal number of trucks besides gunning down a former policeman to “avenge” killing of 10 rebels in the encounter on March 2 in Pujari Kanker forest in the region.

According to south Bastar deputy inspector general of police, the Telangana-bound buses along with the trucks were set ablaze at Pedakudthi and Penta villages in Sukma district around 11 pm on Monday night.

The armed Naxals ordered the passengers in three buses to disembark and then torched the vehicles. One of the passengers, identified as Munna Sodi, was shot dead by the guerrillas.

One of three buses torched by Maoists was on its maiden run from Malkangiri to Hyderabad via Sukma.

Police recovered pamphlets at the site in which the Naxals described the carnage as a retaliatory act to the killing of rebels in Bijapur by Greyhounds of Telangana on March 2.