Maharashtra: 19 female foetuses found in sewer

Nineteen aborted female foetuses were found dumped near a stream at a village in Sangli district of western Maharashtra by police on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take up with Karnataka the need for joint efforts to prevent women being taken to border towns for female foeticide.

The Government suspects that a cross-border abortion racket is in operation after 19 aborted female foetuses were found dumped in a stream at a village in Sangli, bordering Karnataka, on Sunday.

“Maharashtra government will take up the issue of female foeticide with Karnataka to prevent such cases, especially after the Sangli incident,” Deepak Sawant, Maharashtra health minister said.

Nineteen aborted female foetuses were found dumped near a stream at a village in Sangli district of western Maharashtra by police on Sunday.

Probing the case of a pregnant woman’s death during abortion, the police had reached the stream in Mhaisal village where it found the foetuses.

Sangli Superintendent of Police, Dattatray Shinde had said the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman on February 28 blew the lid off the “racket”.