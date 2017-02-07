Girls allegedly abused inside Pondicherry University

"Only the students of the university can enter the campus after entering their names in the register kept with the security officials.

Puducherry: A few girl students of Pondicherry University were reportedly abused by a group of four people in a car, of whom two were said to be students of the university.

The incident occurred at a time when students have been demanding that security be enhanced on the premises. It took place near the girl's hostel on Sunday night around 8 pm.

A complaint letter sent out by a first year post graduate student says that unknown persons (later it came to be known that two of them were students of the university), came in a car and were roaming around the campus orally abusing the girl students.

A student alleged that while she was sitting in front of Cauvery hostel with her friend, the intruders got down from the car and orally abused her. "They teased another girl who was sitting in front of the hostel and later drove off the car in such high speed that it almost hit a girl on the way," the complaint letter said.

"They were seen roaming inside the campus, abusing the girls. They were drunk we suspect," said a student, who declined to be named.

The girls alleged that despite lodging a complaint with the security personnel immediately about the mischief makers, no action was taken and instead the security officials tried to save the abusers.

"Only the students of the university can enter the campus after entering their names in the register kept with the security officials. After heated arguments, the security officers gave the details of the two students who were involved in this," the student said.

The university authorities should take immediate action against the students involved in the issue and should forward the complaint to police station. "A sexual assault case should be registered against the mischief makers and the university should take immediate action against the security official who abused the complainants,", the complaint letter said.

This is not the first time students are raising concerns about security arrangements at the university campus. "The main problem here is that the security officials are biased. Some people enter the university premises without any checking," said Muhammad Zuhrabi, Secretary, Students Council.

M Ramachandran, Registrar in Charge of the university said strict action would be taken against the students involved in the issue after enquiry. "We have already convened a meeting and the university has directed the security wing to take actions against the officer who abused the girls. Strict actions should be taken against the students also," he told Deccan Chronicle.

"The university is ready to file a police complaint. In case of any security lapses found, the security wing should also be penalized. Security of the students is our prime concern," he said.