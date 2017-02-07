Nation, Crime

Girls allegedly abused inside Pondicherry University

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAVYA M
Published Feb 7, 2017, 6:10 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 9:19 am IST
The incident occurred at a time when students have been demanding that security be enhanced on the premises.
"Only the students of the university can enter the campus after entering their names in the register kept with the security officials.
 "Only the students of the university can enter the campus after entering their names in the register kept with the security officials.

Puducherry: A few girl students of Pondicherry University were reportedly abused by a group of four people in a car, of whom two were said to be students of the university.

The incident occurred at a time when students have been demanding that security be enhanced on the premises. It took place near the girl's hostel on Sunday night around 8 pm.

A complaint letter sent out by a first year post graduate student says that unknown persons (later it came to be known that two of them were students of the university), came in a car and were roaming around the campus orally abusing the girl students.

A student alleged that while she was sitting in front of Cauvery hostel with her friend, the intruders got down from the car and orally abused her.  "They teased another girl who was sitting in front of the hostel and later drove off the car in such high speed that it almost hit a girl on the way," the complaint letter said.

"They were seen roaming inside the campus, abusing the girls. They were drunk we suspect," said a student, who declined to be named.

The girls alleged that despite lodging a complaint with the security personnel immediately about the mischief makers, no action was taken and instead the security officials tried to save the abusers.

"Only the students of the university can enter the campus after entering their names in the register kept with the security officials.  After heated arguments, the security officers gave the details of the two students who were involved in this," the student said.

The university authorities should take immediate action against the students involved in the issue and should forward the complaint to police station.  "A sexual assault case should be registered against the mischief makers and the university should take immediate action against the security official who abused the complainants,", the complaint letter said.

This is not the first time students are raising concerns about security arrangements at the university campus. "The main problem here is that the security officials are biased. Some people enter the university premises without any checking," said Muhammad Zuhrabi, Secretary, Students Council.

M Ramachandran, Registrar in Charge of the university said strict action would be taken against the students involved in the issue after enquiry. "We have already convened a meeting and the university has directed the security wing to take actions against the officer who abused the girls. Strict actions should be taken against the students also," he told Deccan Chronicle.

"The university is ready to file a police complaint. In case of any security lapses found, the security wing should also be penalized. Security of the students is our prime concern," he said.

Tags: pondicherry university, girl abused
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

World Gallery

For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shahid Kapoor shares first glimpse of his angel Misha and it’s too adorable

The picture that Shahid shared on Instagram.
 

Concept video | The new Nokia P1 smartphone

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
 

‘My vote is not for you’: Chennai rapper’s song on Sasikala as TN CM goes viral

Chennai musician Sofia Ashraf
 

US woman kicked off flight for showing ‘too much cleavage’

Brenda, the passenger who claimed that she was deboarded because of her cleavage. (Photo: Twitter | @theGrio)
 

Angry batsman kills Bangladesh teen after on-field fight

Clashes are common over cricket in Bangladesh, where the sport is taken seriously even at village level. (Photo: AFP)
 

Online porn cited as reason by 11-year-old in UK who raped other children

This comes at a time when UK is trying to restrict access to porn (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Odisha cop held for molesting woman, girl while on duty

(Representational Image)

Kerala: Nine CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked by IUML activists; 4 seriously injured

The CPI(M) members were sleeping at a place near a football ground when they were attacked by a group of people allegedly belonging to IUML. (Photo: File photo)

Delhi: Afghan man rapes US woman, extorts money, threatens acid attack

The accused had befriended the 33-year-old victim last year on Facebook. (Photo: File)

Rs 3,700 cr Noida ponzi: ED slaps PMLA case; conducts raids in UP cities

Anubhav Mittal. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat terror conspiracy case: Accused held after 14 years

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham