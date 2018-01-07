search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Man repeatedly rapes girl for 1 yr, films act, uses it to blackmail her

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
The victim mustered the courage to register an FIR after she got pregnant and the accused refused to marry her.
The accused threatened the girl of uploading the video on internet if he informed anyone about the incident. (Photo: Representational)
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A man in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly raped a girl repeatedly for one year. The accused reportedly recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim.

The victim said, "The accused threatened me of uploading the video on internet if I informed anyone about the incident. He raped me for a year by threatening me by showing the video."

 

The victim mustered the courage to register an FIR after she got pregnant and the accused refused to marry her.

Rampur ASP Sudha Singh said, "We have registered the case under appropriate Sections of IPC. The victim has been sent for the medical examination."

The accused and his family are currently absconding. 

