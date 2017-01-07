Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang arrested for raping minor girl twice

The MLA was arrested in Guwahati and then taken to Shillong. (Representational Image)

Shillong: An independent MLA from Meghalaya, Julius K Dorphang, who is accused of raping a minor girl, was arrested on Friday in Guwahati.

The absconding Independent legislator, who was wanted in a sex racket involving a 14-year-old girl, will be produced before the Shillong district and session court on Saturday.

Dorphang, who was accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl twice, once in a guest House at Motinagar and the other time in a resort in RI Bhoi District, has been brought to Shillong.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house was arrested for pimping out the victim last month.

The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in the racket.