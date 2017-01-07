Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Teen kills self after being humiliated over failure to pay fees

Published Jan 7, 2017, 11:52 am IST
The school authorities allegedly pulled the class 9 student’s down as punishment for not paying school fees.
 (Representational Image)

Hyderabad:  A Hyderabad teen committed suicide on Wednesday in his house by hanging himself with a stole, after he was allegedly humiliated by his school’s administration for not paying the fees.

According to a report in NDTV, Mirza Salman Baig was a class 9 student, studying at Ifham Talent School. His brother claimed that the school management "pulled his pants down and made him sit with much younger boys," as punishment for not paying fees.

Reduced to tears by the ordeal, Salman told his friends that he would never return to the school after the incident. Little did they know that he would take such a drastic step. 

The police have registered a case against the school authorities for abetment to suicide and have arrested the principal of the school in the case.

The management denied any wrongdoing and claimed that ‘personal reasons’ must have led to the suicide.  Salman’s brother however maintains that the youngster was humiliated by the school until he paid his fees. 

His family revealed to the police that they had difficulty paying his fees due to demonetisation of old notes by the government.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

