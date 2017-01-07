Nation, Crime

Delhi: FIR lodged after landlord tried to molest, throttle German researcher

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 5:29 pm IST
The victim, who is back in Germany, had lodged a complaint with chairperson of DCW Swati Maliwal.
Image for representational purpose only
New Delhi: With the nation still reeling from the recent slew of sexual assault cases, another case of molestation has surfaced in Delhi's posh Hauz Khas area, where a German woman research scholar was allegedly molested by her landlord last year.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have received a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) regarding the case and that an investigation is underway. The incident took place on November 30 last year.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident happened when the researcher was visiting her landlord in his home to settle some outstanding bills, when she sought to use his washroom.

“When she came out of the washroom, he attacked her. He touched her inappropriately and forced himself on her. When she resisted the bid, he allegedly tried to throttle her,” a police officer said.

The woman however managed to escape.

"A complaint was forwarded from the DCW to us and a molestation case has been registered. Also an investigation is underway. We have contacted the concerned victim," Delhi South Western Range Joint Commissioner, Deependra Pathak said.

The victim had lodged a complaint with Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of DCW on December 5 and the police registered the FIR on December 27 under section 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

Meanwhile, the nation is seething in the wake of horrific reports of mass molestation on the New Year's Eve in Bengaluru and its rerun in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

On December 31, in a similar incident, a young woman walking home was approached by two men on a scooter. Alarmed, she tried to side-step them, but one man disembarked and attacked her. As she fought back, he pushed her towards the other man. He molested her, and then threw her hard to the ground.

The video - recorded by security cameras at a house nearby in East Bengaluru - shows a group of people watching the assault without intervening.

The city police has been facing a storm of criticism after a group of men groped, stalked and harassed women on New Year's Eve, as thousands of people were partying in the city's biggest commercial stretch.

Video footage and pictures circulated on social media had showed women crying and seeking help.

