Drunks harass women cops in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Women police patrol the city in Pink Hoysalas to ensure that women are protected from eve-teasers and mischief-mongers. But in a bizarre incident, two women cops in a Pink Hoysala themselves became the victims of harassment, by two drunk men who made lewd comments and tried to grab them.

In the early hours of Monday, the patrol vehicle was stationed near a bar at Vinayaka Circle as there were complaints that drunk men were harassing women passing by. Around 1.30 am, the two women police were sitting inside the SUV, while a male constable was standing on the other side of the vehicle. Two drunk men -Rohit, a loan agent, and Vaibhav, a mechanic - came on a two-wheeler and stopped near the Hoysala.