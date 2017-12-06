8-year-old girl raped hours after Madhya Pradesh Assembly rape bill passed

According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal, 19, resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.

Bhopal: Hours after Madhya Pradesh assembly passed the “historic” Bill awarding death sentence to rapists of children, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth, her neighbour, in a village in MP on Monday.

The accused allegedly raped the minor girl after driving out all the other children from the house.

Her parents were not present in the house when the incident took place. The accused fled the spot when the alleged victim’s aunt entered the house.