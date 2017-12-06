search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

8-year-old girl raped hours after Madhya Pradesh Assembly rape bill passed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 6, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 2:06 am IST
The accused allegedly raped the minor girl after driving out all the other children from the house.
According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal, 19, resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.
 According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal, 19, resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.

Bhopal: Hours after Madhya Pradesh assembly passed the “historic” Bill awarding death sentence to rapists of children, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth, her neighbour, in a village in MP on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Sandeep Chaganlal, 19, resident of Chander village under Depalur tehsil in the district entered the victim’s house when she was watching television along with other children.

 

The accused allegedly raped the minor girl after driving out all the other children from the house.

Her parents were not present in the house when the incident took place. The accused fled the spot when the alleged victim’s aunt entered the house.

Tags: girl raped, madhya pradesh assembly, minor girl
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra Pradesh second highest in railway offences

The number of RPF cases in the state has gone up from 51,076 in 2015 to 69,689 in 2016. (Representational Image)

Eve teasing cases coming down: CP Gowtham Sawang

Commissioner of police D. Gautam Sawang interacts with eve-teasers at the counselling session in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Visakhapatnam: Municipal tax official lands in ACB net

Based on a complaint, the officials laid a trap and nabbed the accused when he was accepting the kick-back. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: 10-member robbers gang arrested

The cops got a clue from the victims that members in the gang were calling their leader Shiva. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: Private junior colleges conduct holiday classes despite warnings

At least four colleges were fined in lakhs and one of them was slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham