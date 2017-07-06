Nation, Crime

Telangana: Post-drug bust, fake info circulates on social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Jul 6, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 3:46 am IST
19 schools, 14 colleges under fake list, managements urge parents not to panic.
Parents of children studying in the schools included in the list have begun to panic and conduct inquiries with the schools.(Representational Image)
 Parents of children studying in the schools included in the list have begun to panic and conduct inquiries with the schools.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An unverified list of schools and colleges is being circulated via WhatsApp and other messaging and social media platforms along with a message that students from these institutes are addicted to drugs. Parents of children studying in the schools included in the list have begun to panic and conduct inquiries with the schools.

The list contains the names of 19 schools and 14 colleges, and the message says that it has been released by the Crime Branch. However, the Crime Branch is not dealing with the case, and the Excise department, which bust the drug racket, has not released any list.

Mr Akun Sabharwal, director of enforcement of the Excise and Prohibition department, said that the list was fake and he asked people to stop circulating it. Schools are also urging parents not to panic.

Representatives of Johnson Grammar School, which is one of the schools on the list, have sent a message to parents saying, “The school takes utmost care when it comes to the safety of students. It holds a reputation of 40 years. There have been claims of students being involved in a drug racket. This is to state that there have been no signs of any such instances in our school.” 

However, the health, safety and safeguarding committee will take measures to address the issue with the students, staff and bus drivers. You are requested to extend your cooperation in this drive by taking a note of the following – ensure that your child does not use a smartphone, as this becomes an easy medium of communication with drug dealers; do a background check on the drivers of private vehicles and monitor their actions, they added.

Tags: whatsapp, akun sabharwal, excise and prohibition department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Parents must give more time rather than money to their children.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Parents must keep tabs on their kids

Parents should not give too much money to their kids, or let them not use smartphones as it makes them vulnerable.
06 Jul 2017 2:10 AM
The shop owner, Sharath Kumar Sarda, has been arrested and sent to judicial remand and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Chocolates with drugs seized

The chocolates were imported from Gujarat.
06 Jul 2017 1:30 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YRF launches Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, Twitter loses it over nepotism jokes!

YRF’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday unveiled a series of posters as they launched the new duo, Aadar and Anya Singh.
 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana: Parents must keep tabs on their kids

Parents must give more time rather than money to their children.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Excise wing sends notices to 26 schools, 27 colleges

Based on the confessions by eight arrested persons, the Special Investigation Team constituted by Mr Sabharwal found that few students from nine schools and 14 corporate colleges were involved.(Representational image)

Telangana: Drug victims identity to be concealed

After getting down from the school bus or their cars, the drug addicted students would directly visit a particular point of sale either in the morning or after school closed.

Telangana: Chocolates with drugs seized

The shop owner, Sharath Kumar Sarda, has been arrested and sent to judicial remand and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra: Video of BJP leader kissing in bus goes viral, woman alleges rape

The police and other BJP leaders refused to release any statement on the matter. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham