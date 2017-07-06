Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Teen sodomise, kills 10-yr-old; sexually assaulted 15 boys in past

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
  Police formed two teams to probe the matter which also looked into the CCTV footages of the area concerned. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and killed by a teenage neighbour, who, the police said, has sexually assaulted 15 boys over the past two years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), V Satyanarayana said the boy had gone missing on June 28 and a missing persons case was filed by his parents at the Chandrayanagutta Police Station the next day.

Police formed two teams to probe the matter which also looked into the CCTV footages of the area concerned.

The victim was last seen walking towards a school building with the 17-year-old accused, the DCP said.

The accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood in Barkas locality and works at a pan shop.

When questioned by the police, he allegedly admitted of having had unnatural sex with the minor boy on June 28. He later killed the boy by hitting him with an iron pipe on his head after the victim said he will complain to his parents about the act, the DCP said.

"Another shocking thing that came to light was that the teenager had allegedly sexually assaulted at least 15 minor boys over the past two years luring them with chocolates and biscuits," the senior police officer said.

The accused has also told the police that he himself was sexually assaulted by two people about three years ago, the officer said.

Chandrayanagutta Police Station Inspector Y Prakash Reddy said they recovered the body in a decomposed state and booked a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 377 (unnatural sex), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

The DCP said they are in the process of identifying the other victims and stressed on the need for creating awareness in the society over such crimes.

Tags: sodomised, crime, molestation, rape, sexual offence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




