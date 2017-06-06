Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Harassed by cop with ‘love proposal’, woman sets herself on fire

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman on Monday allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire at her house in Yacharam near here, police said.

M Shyamala, who was alone in the house, poured kerosene and set herself ablaze, said police.

Her parents have alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment by a police constable who was pestering her with his love proposal.

On hearing her cries, the neighbours tried to rescue her and immediately shifted her to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

Her parents and family members in a complaint lodged with Yacharam Police station alleged that she resorted to the extreme step unable to bear harassment from a police constable identified as S Narsimha, inspector J Madan Mohan Reddy said.

"The constable has been accused of mentally harassing her to accept his love proposal, as per the complaint. On Monday, he called her on her cell phone and threatened her," the inspector said based on the complaint.

A case was registered and further probe is on.

