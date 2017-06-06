Nation, Crime

Gurgaon: 3 men throw 9-month-old girl from auto to death, gangrape mother

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 9:45 am IST
The woman was on her way to her parents' place after an argument with her husband.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: Three persons allegedly raped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an autorickshaw leading to the child's death here, police said on Monday.

According to the 23-year-old woman, she was going to her parents' house in Khandsa village here around midnight on May 29 with her daughter after an argument with her husband. She took a lift in an autorickshaw in which three persons were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle.

As she resisted and her daughter started crying, they threw the infant out of the vehicle.

The child succumbed to injuries, a Gurgaon police official said.

The victim told the police that she was raped by the accused inside the autorickshaw on the old Khandsa road here, close to the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

The official said that the woman, a resident of a village near IMT Manesar here, had initially told the police that the accused had thrown her child out of the autorickshaw. However, later she told them that she was raped also by the three.

"A case of murder and sexual assault has been registered. We are investigating the matter as woman alleging gangrape has refused to undergo medical examination," a senior police officer said.

Notably, the latest incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which two women were allegedly raped at Yamunanagar and Ambala in Haryana, police said.

Two horrific incidents of rape also shook Haryana last month.

While the body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been gang-raped and murdered, was found on the outskirts of Rohtak, a 26-year-old was gang-raped in a moving car in Gurgaon and abandoned in a semi-conscious state near her house.

Tags: gangrape, molestation, 9-month-old-killed, sexual abuse
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

Related Stories

Representational image

22-yr-old woman gangraped in moving car in Gurgaon, thrown on Delhi road

As the woman reached near her house, she was dragged by three men into their Swift car.
15 May 2017 9:49 AM
(Representational image)

Haryana: Woman gangraped, killed; body bitten by stray dogs found in Rohtak

The woman, who was a divorcee, was allegedly kidnapped from Sonipat on May 9 and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.
13 May 2017 3:29 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors discover new kind of gene therapy to cure blood cancer

The treatment called CAR-T (kar-T) therapy involves altering some of a patient's own blood cells in the lab to contain a gene that targets cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple announces Siri-based speaker, to take on Amazon, Google

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California
 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: BDA official assaulted, 3 held

According to police, Raju (62) and his children Shashi and Rani went to BDA office on Friday to inquire about the allotment of land to them. (Representational Image)

Karnataka government to foot medical bill of 5-year-old rape victim

According to the doctors, her condition is not critical and proper care is being taken by them,

Hyderabad: 2 minors drown in lake while learning to swim

The kids, identified as D. Dinesh, 14, and John Paul, 15, were Class IX students and residents of Attivelli in Medchal.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man rapes widow as wife films act

Representative Image. (Photo: File)

Odisha: 10 arrested for lynching woman, ASI suspended

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham