B'luru: Woman shoots husband thrice in car, chases him as he escapes in bus

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 6, 2017, 7:55 pm IST
Bengaluru: Following an intense altercation, a woman shot her husband thrice in a car on Hosur road, Bengaluru, on Friday afternoon. However, the man survived after undergoing an emergency surgery in a hospital.

According to reports, Sairam, 53 had allegedly hit his wife, Hamsa, 48, over an argument regarding their daughter's engagement, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday. The infuriated wife lost her cool and shot Sairam in the abdomen thrice.

Despite being hit, Sairam managed to get out of the SUV and take a bus, police said. But the angry wife was in no mood to leave him and chased the bus in the SUV.

The passengers in the bus managed to stop Hamsa after which they handed her over to the police.

“Sairam was shot thrice in the abdomen. He was rushed to the Sparsh Hospital in Bommanahalli,” SK Umesh, deputy superintendent of police, Bengaluru Rural, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Police said that the couple had been married for over two decades. The incident took place when they were on their way back home from Hosur in Tamil Nadu after purchasing some items for their daughter's engagement. They had stopped at a restaurant near Anekkal, where they are suspected to have consumed alcohol.

As per the interrogation by police, Hamsa wanted a lavish marriage ceremony for their daughter to which Sairam opposed.

The couple run a private security firm of which Hamsa is the managing director and Sairam, the chief financial officer.

According to a senior police official, Sairam punched Hamsa after the latter told her husband that the company was hers. This enraged Hamsa and she shot Sairam without having a second thought.  

