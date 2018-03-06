Man in Hyderabad slashes wrist of son addicted to mobile

This shockingly barbaric act was reported at Pahadishareef police station on Monday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A teenager’s addiction to watching movies late at night on his mobile phone caused his electrician father to chop off the boy’s wrist.

This shockingly barbaric act was reported at Pahadishareef police station on Monday. Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi chopped off his son Khaled Qureshi’s right wrist with a butcher’s knife.

Khaled Qureshi (19), worked as a cable operator and had recently purchased a smartphone on which he watched movies continuously. His father had warned him not to do so as it was dangerous to use a mobile phone for long periods.

Two days ago, the father and son had a heated argument about the same issue, and Khaled bit his father’s hand in anger and ran away from home. He returned at night and continued watching movies on his mobile.