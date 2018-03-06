search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad butcher chops off teen son's hand over porn addiction

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 6, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
The man surrendered to police stating that he had chopped off right hand of his son who works as an assistant at a local cable TV operator.
The man chopped the hands of his son when he was sleeping because the boy was regularly watching adult films and wasn't listening to him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man chopped off his teenage son’s hand in Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly getting addicted to pornography despite repeated warnings, police said.

The man chopped the hands of his son when he was sleeping because the boy was regularly watching adult films and wasn't listening to him, news agency ANI reported.

 

A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. 

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi (45), a butcher by profession of Jalpalli colony in Pahadishareef area in the old city, surrendered to the police stating that he had chopped off the right hand (between wrist and elbow) of his son, Mohammad Khalid Qureshi (18), who works as an assistant at a local cable television operator.

“The father has been booked under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and taken into custody,” Pahadishareef police inspector P Lakshmikanth Reddy said was quoted as saying in the report.

The teenager was rushed to a private hospital nearby.

According to police, Qayyum has four children including two sons and Khalid is the elder of the two sons. 
Khalid was warned by his father after he noticed that his son was getting addicted to watching movies and pornography on his martphone. Despite constant warnings, he did not stop watching porn films.

Acording to reports, Qayyum caught his son red-handed watching a porn film on Sunday. He tried to snatch the mobile from his son, but the latter resisted and even bit his father's hand. He immediately left home, stating that he would not return. The boy however, returned later at night when everybody was asleep. 

"On Monday morning, both father and son quarrelled on the same issue again. In a fit of anger, Qayuum picked up the butcher’s knife and chopped off Khalid’s right hand. Hearing the son's screams, the other family members came and immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors said the hand was 90 per cent severed and the chances of restoring it are bleak," reports quoted police as saying.

Tags: porn, addiction, crime, viral and trending, mutilation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




