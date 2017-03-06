 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood dismissed Virat Kohli for 15 as Australia continue to strike at regular intervals on Day 3 of the second Test. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: India 4 down, Jadeja departs
 
Nation, Crime

Rape accused SP minister denied protection from arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 6, 2017, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
The SC said its order directing the UP police to file an FIR is being given a 'political colour' and it is 'unfortunate'.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, accused in a rape case, to protect him from arrest and asked him to opt for a legal remedy against the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

“Our order is only the registration of FIR, nothing else. Let the police investigate and report to us. We never ordered arrest. If an NBW (Non-Bailable Warrant) is issued you have your remedies," NDTV quoted the apex court as saying to Prajapati's lawyer.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Prajapati on Saturday after reports emerged that the absconding Uttar Pradesh minister may try to flee the country fearing arrest. His passport was also revoked for four weeks.

The Supreme Court also said that its order directing the Uttar Pradesh Police to file an FIR is being given a "political colour" and it is "unfortunate".

Prajapati had on February 20 moved the Supreme Court against its order of registering an FIR against him in connection with a gang rape and sexual harassment case.

Prajapati filed a plea in the apex court seeking protection from arrest and recall of the top court's earlier order.

The apex court had earlier directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report in the case within a period of eight weeks.

A 35-year-old woman had accused Prajapati of raping her when she met him three years ago.

He is also accused of taking obscene photos of the victim and threatening her to make the photos public and raping her for the past two years.

However, Prajapati claimed that it is a conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him in order to distract people's attention from the assembly polls.

"It is a conspiracy against me. I don't even know who the lady is. Since the government has ordered such probe, I would accept it gladly," Prajapati told ANI.

The woman, who hails from Chitrakoot alleged that she was raped by Prajapati and others for two years on the pretext of getting a position within the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, the woman had moved the apex court after the police in Uttar Pradesh did not register the FIR, following which the police were ordered to file a status report in the matter within eight weeks.

Tags: gayatri prajapati, rape case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik (Photo: PTI)

UP Governor asks why rape accused Gayatri Prajapati is still minister

The police registered an FIR against Prajapati and six others for allegedly gangraping a woman and molesting her minor daughter.
06 Mar 2017 12:24 AM
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

Non bailable warrant against rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati

With reports emerging that he may try to flee the country fearing arrest, his passport was also revoked for 4 weeks.
04 Mar 2017 7:48 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Peshawar Zalmi wins PSL title as cricket returns to Pakistan

Extraordinary security measures did not stop thousands of cricket-starved Pakistani fans from going to the Gaddafi Stadium. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia: Ian Healy slams Virat Kohli for sledging, says ‘losing respect’

Virat Kohli was on a sledging spree on day two of the second Test in Bangalore. After frequent exchanges between Kohli and Steven Smith, the India skipper tried to unnerve opener Matt Renshaw by reminding him of the 'toilet break' he took in the Pune Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Rising Pune Supergiants trade KXIP's Shardul Thakur for IPL 10

Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) acquired the services of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Shardul Thakur for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja caps off a brilliant day with 6-wicket haul against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja brought India back into the game, picking up six wickets in Australia’s first innings. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'Happiness is still very personal': SRK welcomes KJo's twins

Shah Rukh Khan snapped with Karan Johar.
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 video: See from all angles

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S8
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

U'khand: Woman held for husband, father-in-law's murder

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Speeding Mercedes kills Delhi teen riding scooty on the spot

Initial investigation suggests that speeding is the cause of the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Noida woman alleges sexual abuse by man she met on Facebook

(Representational image)

Kerala actress case: Accused refuses to undergo lie-detector test

'Pulsar' Suni, prime accused in Kerala actress abduction case. (File photo)

Bengaluru: Man nabbed for killing in-laws

According to police officials, Senthil had gone to his in-laws’ house on several occasions and requested them to send his wife with him, but they had refused. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham