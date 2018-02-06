LeT operative in Hyderabad blasts held in Yemen

Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha.

Hyderabad: Dreaded Lashkar-e-Tayyaba operative and one of the suspects in the 2002 tiffin bomb blasts outside Saibaba temple at Dilsukhnagar, was arrested by the Interpol in Doha.

He was deported to India and was handed over to the TS CID, who produced him before a city court. The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to the Cherlapally Central Prison amidst high security.

According to sources, Shafiq Muzabir hails from Yemen and mobilised the funds for the twin blasts outside Saibaba temple. He funded the entire operation.

After the blast, he fled India and a red corner notice was pending against him. A few days ago, the Interpol caught him in Doha and alerted the ministry of home affairs.

He landed at Delhi on Sunday and was brought to Hyderabad. Terrorists placed explosives in a tiffin box and concealed it in a scooter in front of the busy Saibaba temple.

Another bomb was placed a few metres away from the temple in another tiffin box. While the first bomb killed a couple, the second did not explode.

Former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) president Syed Salahuddin Salar was arrested earlier in this case.

The police has also arrested the main accused Abdul Razzak alias Masood. Two other alleged LeT members, Azam Gori and Syed Abdul Aziz, were shot dead in separate encounters by the police in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.