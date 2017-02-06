Nation, Crime

Delhi: Afghan man rapes US woman, extorts money, threatens acid attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
The US woman also alleged that there are 15 more victims who have been duped by the accused.
New Delhi: An Afghan national was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping an American woman and extorting Rs 57 lakh from her by threatening to link her with terror activities and intimidating her with acid attack.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Hameedullah (36), was arrested in south Delhi’s RK Puram on Friday, following the victim’s complaint earlier last week.

The accused had befriended the 33-year-old victim last year on Facebook by posing as MK Fahim and persuaded her to meet him.

Hameedullah had reportedly established a sexual relationship with the victim by promising to marry her. He allegedly also produced fake documents to convince her that they were married.

Recording their private moments together, the accused used the footage to extort money periodically from the victim. According to the woman, she had paid Rs 57 lakh in total that was transferred through Western Union first to Afghanistan. The money was later procured by the accused in India through several channels.

After getting to know through a common friend that Hameedullah has been faking his identity, the woman confronted him.

The accused, however, threatened to tell the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that the money she had been sending to Afghanistan was being used to fund terrorists in Kabul. Exploiting her fear, Hameedullah further threatened the victim with acid attack, following which the woman complained to the police.

The US woman also alleged that there are 15 more women who have been duped by the accused.

The investigation revealed that the accused has visited India in July 2011 on a tourist visa, which was later converted to a medical visa.

“He possesses excellent communication skills and has a command over several languages. He has made Facebook profiles with different names and approaches women with friend requests before winning their trust,” a police official was quoted as saying.

The victim used to work with the United Nations before she started her own business in Delhi.

Tags: social media, rape, afghan arrested, american victim, extortion. acid attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

