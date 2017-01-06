Nation, Crime

Mumbai: Girl assaulted in Tardeo police station area, hospitalised

ANI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 8:54 am IST
The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to Nair Hospital for medical treatment.
The accused has not yet been identified and the police are trying to trace him. (Photo: Representational Image)
Mumbai: The nationwide wrath over Bengaluru's mass molestation has not even come to an end that a shameful incident of a girl being assaulted in Mumbai's Tardeo Police Station area has come to light.

The girl was molested by an unknown person on Thursday night.

The accused has not yet been identified and the police are trying to trace him.
"A case has been registered against the accused and further probe in underway," said the police.

The incident came to light days after Bengaluru's mass molestation episode, where many women, who had gathered to usher in the New Year on December 31, were harassed and molested by drunk men posing as revellers in city's M.G. Road and Brigade Road.

Tags: mumbai girl attacked, girl attacked in tardeo, bengaluru mass molestation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

