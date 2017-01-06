Nation, Crime

Another shocker from B’luru: Woman assaulted, attacker caught on CCTV

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2017, 9:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
The man escaped from the scene when street dogs started barking, fearing he would be caught.
The woman was walking alone and was followed by a man. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru: In another shocker from Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly assaulted near her home early on Friday, even as the IT city was coming to terms with the horrific incidents of mass molestation on New Year's Eve that triggered public outrage.

In a CCTV footage captured from a home, the woman was seen heading towards a bus stop near her residence on a deserted road and was being followed by a man who, after a short while, walks away nonchalantly.

The man then allegedly tried to molest her and escaped from the scene when street dogs started barking, fearing that people from nearby houses may come out, according to police.

TV channels showed the woman with injuries on her lips, tongue, hand and toes which she reportedly suffered as she tried to resist him.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police officials said they have taken up the case and an investigation was on.

It comes as another shocker from the country's IT capital, where only on Thursday police arrested four persons in connection with the groping and assault of a woman by two scooter-borne men near her home in Kammanahalli on New Year's Eve.

These incidents have come to light even as police were investigating incidents on the night of December 31 on M G Road and Brigade Road where several women were allegedly molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants, despite the presence of 1,500 police personnel to control the unruly New Year revellers.

Tags: cctv, molested, sexual assault
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

