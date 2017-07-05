Nation, Crime

Seethaphalmandi TRS corporator’s dad brutally attacks 62-year-old man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Mr Swami is being treated at an eye hospital with grievous damage to both his eyes.
Veera Swami being treated at a hospital.
 Veera Swami being treated at a hospital.

Hyderabad: A brutal attack on a 62-year-old man, allegedly by the father of the corporator from Seethaphalmandi and his henchmen, may leave the victim Veera Swami blind.

Mr Swami is being treated at an eye hospital with grievous damage to both his eyes. Police have booked a case against Karate Raju, father of TRS corporator Hema Sharma and three others.

Mr Veera Swami’s wife alleged that after her husband collapsed on the ground, bleeding from both eyes, she tried to take the help of local people to take him to hospital. But Karate Raju stopped the locals from helping her. No arrests have been made in the case so far. 

Tags: brutal attack, seethaphalmandi, hema sharma
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




Related Stories

Veera Swami

Seethaphalmandi case: Land dispute may have led to attack

The four have not been arrested yet but police officials say they will be taken into custody soon.
05 Jul 2017 2:32 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Maharashtra: Video of BJP leader kissing in bus goes viral, woman alleges rape

The police and other BJP leaders refused to release any statement on the matter. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai police detains 2 after seizing 700 kg of suspected beef

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched the tempo parked on a roadside in Shivaji Nagar and seized the consignment. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bengaluru: Youth who attacked policemen held

The accused Rajesh

Bengaluru: Unable to repay loan, family of four commits suicide

The other three deceased have been identified as Jagadeesh's wife Kasthuri (45) and children Vinod (15) and Prabhu (12).(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Pocket picked at Congress HQ

Mr Venkatesh said he was standing in the crowd when his pocket was picked. He realised the cash was missing only after the meeting was over, he told the police.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham