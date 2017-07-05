Seethaphalmandi TRS corporator’s dad brutally attacks 62-year-old man

Hyderabad: A brutal attack on a 62-year-old man, allegedly by the father of the corporator from Seethaphalmandi and his henchmen, may leave the victim Veera Swami blind.

Mr Swami is being treated at an eye hospital with grievous damage to both his eyes. Police have booked a case against Karate Raju, father of TRS corporator Hema Sharma and three others.

Mr Veera Swami’s wife alleged that after her husband collapsed on the ground, bleeding from both eyes, she tried to take the help of local people to take him to hospital. But Karate Raju stopped the locals from helping her. No arrests have been made in the case so far.