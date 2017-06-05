Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: 11-year-old girl tortured, put to work by her mother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 1:40 am IST
According to Rani, her mother Pushpa married a man named Anki Reddy, after which they moved from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad.
The girl, N. Rani, sustained a serious injury below her right eye when her mother hit her with an iron object.
 The girl, N. Rani, sustained a serious injury below her right eye when her mother hit her with an iron object.

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old girl who had allegedly been tortured and pushed into child labour by her mother and her stepfather approached the S.R. Nagar Police Station seeking strict action against her parents.

The girl, N. Rani, sustained a serious injury below her right eye when her mother hit her with an iron object. The S.R. Nagar Police have booked a case against the girl’s parents and are looking into the matter.

According to Rani, her mother Pushpa married a man named Anki Reddy, after which they moved from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad. Rani was forced to drop out of school and work alongside her mother. Rani alleged that her mother made her work so that she could earn some extra money.

Rani’s mother bore two children with Reddy. After the birth of the children, Rani faced more harassment than before. “They both scold me and beat me often. They make me work outside, at an Internet centre, and they take away the money I get from there,” Rani said. In a recent incident, Rani was violently assaulted by her mother. “She beat me up with an iron object yesterday, saying I was not doing my job properly. Since there was nobody to help me, I went to the police station for help,” she said.

Despite seeing the child’s condition, the police took over a day to book a case. They said that a thorough inquiry had to be carried out with the mother and the child. Rani was not given any medical assistance. Though her face was swollen and bruised, the police did not take her to a hospital. Md. Waheeduddin, the Inspector of S.R. Nagar Police Station, said, “I tried to hand her over to the Childline officials so that she could get some help. But she refused to go with them. We have booked a case and launched an investigation into the matter.”

Meanwhile, child rights activists alleged that the cops were trying to compromise the case by calling the girl’s parents. Activist Achyuth Rao said, “It is a cognizable offence. How can the cops just compromise the case?”

Tags: child labour, tortured, s.r. nagar police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning 70-year-old granny is going viral for her ageless beauty and fitness

Meditation, walking and enough sleep help her stay young (Photo: Instagram)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: ‘Psychic’ Lahore camel predicts Pakistan win vs India; video

Pakistan holds a 2-1 advantage over India when it comes to the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Pay Rs 75000 to passenger for occupied seat: Consumer forum to Indian Railway

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

B Sai Praneeth overcomes Christie challenge to win Thailand Open

After losing the first game,B Sai Praneeth rebounded strongly to register a 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over Jonathan Christie. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: BSF Jawans wish Indian team best of luck

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Jammu have extended their best wishes to Team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli & Co. will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high octane encounter.(Photo: AFP)
 

Images of Sikhs serving 'rooh afza' to fasting Muslims in Pakistan go viral

The city was shaken by a spate of attacks on members of the Sikh community (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: 2 minors drown in lake while learning to swim

The kids, identified as D. Dinesh, 14, and John Paul, 15, were Class IX students and residents of Attivelli in Medchal.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man rapes widow as wife films act

Representative Image. (Photo: File)

Odisha: 10 arrested for lynching woman, ASI suspended

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

TN: Fake currency worth Rs 1.4 crore seized; 2 arrested

Representational Image. (Photo: File/PTI)

Karnataka: Whistleblower alleges lapses in probe

M.N. Vijayakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham