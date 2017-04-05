 LIVE !  :  Moises Enriques and Shikhar Dhawan have scored at a good rate. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | SRH vs RCB: Dhawan, Enriques clobber RCB all over the park after early wicket
 
Nation, Crime

Triple talaq: Hyderabad man divorces wife through newspaper ad, booked

PTI
Published Apr 5, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Mustaquddin had divorced his wife through an advertisement published in a local Urdu newspaper.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Hyderabad: The city police have registered a case of cheating and harassment against a non-resident Indian who allegedly divorced his wife through a newspaper advertisement.

Mohd Mustaquddin, the accused, married the complainant, a 25-year-old woman, in January 2015 and took her to Saudi Arabia where he worked, the police said.

Last month the couple, with their 10-month-old baby, returned here, and Mustaquddin then went back to Saudi Arabia.

His wife lodged a complaint with Moghalpura police here alleging that Mustaquddin had divorced her through an advertisement published in a local Urdu newspaper.

Before that he had been harassing her for dowry of Rs 20 lakh, said Assistant Commissioner of Police S Gangadhar.

According to the complainant, after Mustaquddin returned to Saudi Arabia, her in-laws barred her from entering their house.

Two days ago she saw an advertisement in an Urdu newspaper, placed by her husband's lawyer, which stated that Mustaquddin had given her ‘talaq'.

"She tried to contact Mustaquddin several times over phone but he did not take her calls, so she lodged the complaint," the police officer said.

Police registered a case under IPC sections 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband subjecting woman to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Mustaquddin.

"We are conducting probe and also verifying if a divorce announced through a newspaper is valid under the Sharia (Muslim law)," the ACP said.

Last month, a 38-year-old man was arrested here for cheating his wife by giving her ‘talaq' through a post card within eight days of marriage.

Another local man, based in the US, allegedly gave ‘talaq' to his wife through WhatsApp. The case came to light in February when she approached the police alleging that her in-laws tried to murder her.

Tags: triple talaq, newspaper advertisement, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Representational image

Hyderabad: Man gives triple talaq to wife through postcard, arrested

According to reports, the man has accused his wife of ‘ridiculing him’, while the police has charged him with ‘harassing’ his wife.
04 Apr 2017 4:00 PM
(Representational image)

US-based Indian techie gives 'talaq' to wife in Hyderabad via WhatsApp

The woman has alleged that she has been continuously harassed by her in-laws to leave the house.
05 Mar 2017 9:16 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Googlee given to Google by HC

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
 

IPL 2017: Tymal Mills will have more pressure than Ben Stokes, says Kevin Pietersen

Tymal Mills was bought for USD 1.9 million by Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Rain to spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore opener?

Will the opening match of IPL 2017 be delayed? (Photo: IPL/ Twitter)
 

Rishi Kapoor bats for letting Pakistani cricketers play in IPL

Rishi Kapoor's plea comes in after the ties between the two countries are going through a rough patch.
 

Virat Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2016

Virat Kohli amassed 1215 Test runs at a stupendous average of 75.93 in 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

Girl in Florida escapes shark's jaws after punching it right in the face

She seemed cheerful even after the terrifying attack (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Three Sri Lankan nationals held with fake passports

Fake Passports. (Photo: PTI)

Video: 2 female bank staff foil robbery bid in Gurgaon, 2 armed men held

(Photo: video grab)

UP man held for killing daughter and her boyfriend

Representational image

Kota: Elderly man hacked to death by son, daughter-in-law, grandson

Representational image (Photo: File)

Odisha: Headmaster arrested for allegedly raping student

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham