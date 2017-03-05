 LIVE !  :  India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hosts look to fight back
 
Nation, Crime

Kerala actress molestation case: Accused refuses to undergo lie-detector test

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Police had sought the option of lie-detector test after Suni continued to mislead them during his custodial interrogation.
'Pulsar' Suni, prime accused in Kerala actress abduction case. (File photo)
 'Pulsar' Suni, prime accused in Kerala actress abduction case. (File photo)

Kochi: The prime accused in the Malayalam actress molestation case on Saturday told a court in Aluva that he was not ready to undergo a lie-detector test as part of the investigation.

Pulsar Suni submitted before the Aluva First Class Magistrate Court that he was not ready for such a test.

Police had sought the option of lie-detector test after Suni continued to mislead them during his custodial interrogation. But they needed the consent of the accused for carrying out such type of investigation.

He continued to provide conflicting information about the smart phone he had allegedly used for clicking pictures of the actress while she was abducted in a car.

Meanwhile, the court extended the police custody of Suni and his accomplice V P Vigeesh till March 10.

The actress, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni were arrested by police in connection with the incident that created an uproar.

Tags: pulsar suni, malayalam actress, molestation case, lie detector test
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Science proves it: People pee in the pool

PhD student Lindsay Blackstock (left) and her supervisor, Xing-Fang Li, found telltale signs of urine in public swimming pools by looking for traces of artificial sweetener. (Image: University of Alberta)
 

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia

The first on-site house has been printed in Russia.
 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
 

Watch: Nathan Lyon’s delivery that completely deceived Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not offer a shot to a Nathan Lyon ball, thinking that it would go down the leg side. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Man nabbed for killing in-laws

According to police officials, Senthil had gone to his in-laws’ house on several occasions and requested them to send his wife with him, but they had refused. (Representational image)

Businessman rapes, blackmails woman in Bengaluru

A few months ago, when the complainant asked him to marry her, he refused and allegedly told her she belonged to a lower caste. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Minors abused in Sanjayanagar, RR Nagar

In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by an unidentified man. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Cheat calls up people, demands card details

A person who received the call said that the caller spoke in Telugu and claimed that he was calling from the bank. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: One more cheating case against Vasavi Junior College

Sri Vasavi College at Vanasthalipuram (Photo courtesy: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham