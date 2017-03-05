Kerala actress molestation case: Accused refuses to undergo lie-detector test

Kochi: The prime accused in the Malayalam actress molestation case on Saturday told a court in Aluva that he was not ready to undergo a lie-detector test as part of the investigation.

Pulsar Suni submitted before the Aluva First Class Magistrate Court that he was not ready for such a test.

Police had sought the option of lie-detector test after Suni continued to mislead them during his custodial interrogation. But they needed the consent of the accused for carrying out such type of investigation.

He continued to provide conflicting information about the smart phone he had allegedly used for clicking pictures of the actress while she was abducted in a car.

Meanwhile, the court extended the police custody of Suni and his accomplice V P Vigeesh till March 10.

The actress, who has starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni were arrested by police in connection with the incident that created an uproar.