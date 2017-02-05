Nation, Crime

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani and others refuse to accept CBI documents

Published Feb 5, 2017
This means the CBI would be required to prove each and every document by calling relevant witnesses.
 Indrani Mukerjea and media baron Peter Mukerjea (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea, and former husband Sanjeev Khanna on Saturday informed the court that they are not willing to accept even a single document submitted by the CBI in Sheena Bora murder case. This means the CBI would be required to prove each and every document by calling relevant witnesses.

Interestingly, original, attested and true copies of documents like Indrani and Peter’s will, birth certificates, marriage certificates, e-mails and messages are part of the documents submitted by the CBI.

The CBI has submitted 216 documents and now, to prove them, they would be required to call witnesses for each document. According to a CBI officer, 90 per cent documents could have been accepted by the accused, but now that they have denied the same, it would consume more time of court.

A document accepted directly by the accused leads to quick and relevant verification, but if the accused denies, witnesses need to be call for verification/proof.

