Hyderabad: 4-year-old girl made to sit on hot, frying pan by mother, paramour

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was allegedly made to sit on a hot frying pan by her mother and her live-in boyfriend. The incident came to light on Sunday, when the couple took the girl to a Bharosa Centre and said that she was an orphan whom they had found in an injured state at a railway station.

“On Sunday morning, the couple approached a Bharosa Centre in Nampally and told officials that they had found the girl at a railway station and wanted to adopt her, but she had been unwilling to stay,” said SR Nagar inspector Mohd Waheeduddin.

The officials did not believe their story. They grilled the couple and the woman finally confessed that the girl was her daughter and that she wanted to get rid of her. The Bharosa Centre officials alerted Childline and the SR Nagar police, who detained the couple.

The police found that Lalitha, the girl’s mother, was a native of Srikakulam. She had left her husband and three daughters to elope with her paramour, Prakash, and came to Hyderabad a couple of months ago. She and Prakash had found jobs at a hostel in SR Nagar, and a place to live in the same area.

“Prakash was opposed to the idea of having the child with them. He constantly harassed Lalitha and asked her to get rid of the four-year-old. Three days ago, Lalitha made her daughter sit on a hot pan, which resulted in severe burns. When asked about the injuries, she said that her daughter had dropped a laptop, because of which she had slapped her, causing her to fall on the pan. We will verify her version of the incident,” said the police.