Nation, Crime

We share details after execution: Army chief on jawans' mutilation by Pak

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 4, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
India had issued a demarche to Pakistan, expressing outrage at the killing and mutilation of two soldiers in Poonch.
Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, on Thursday, said the day's combing operation in Kashmir was being conducted to ensure the current situation was brought under control.

After the Poonch attack where the bodies of 2 soldiers were found mutilated by the Pakistan army, Gen Rawat said, "We have beefed up our counter-infiltration posture in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration, snows are melting, summer months started so like each year infiltration will commence," he added.

Speaking on the possible action on the case of soldier mutilation, Gen Rawat said, "We don't talk about future plans beforehand; we share details after execution."

India had issued a demarche to Pakistan, expressing outrage at the killing and mutilation of two soldiers, saying "the blood samples of the Indian soldiers that has been collected and the trail of blood on the Roza Nala line clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control" and that "sufficient evidence that this act was committed by personnel of the Pakistan Army who crossed the line of control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar had summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit who denied any involvement of the Pakistan Army. India also demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of a group of Pakistani schoolchildren on a trip to India returning earlier than planned after the MEA informed the NGO organisers that this was not the appropriate time for such a visit.

With the MEA saying that the "trail of blood is of Pakistanis who came from across, in this case personnel of Pakistan Army", the obvious meaning is that one or more Pakistan Army men were also injured in the cross-border raid they carried out.

The MEA did not elaborate further but it is also reliably learnt that blood from the severed body parts of the slain Indian soldiers was also found in the blood trail leading upto the LoC, indicating that the returning Pakistani troops were taking the body parts back with them.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Pakistan High Commissioner was summoned on Wednesday. The Foreign Secretary conveyed India's outrage at the killing and barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May 1 by the Pakistan Army personnel. It was conveyed that the Government considers it a strong act of provocation and in contravention to all norms of civilised conduct.

"It is significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire by Pakistani posts in the Bhattal sector in the vicinity of village Bhattal. The blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on the Roza Nala line clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control. ... The trail of blood is of Pakistanis who came from across, in this case personnel of Pakistan Army. The trail of blood at Roza Nala is an indication that the people who came from Pakistan returned to Pakistan."

The MEA added, "We have shared this information with Pakistan High Commission. The Indian side has sufficient evidence that this act was committed by personnel of the Pakistan Army who crossed the line of control in the Krishna Ghati sector. The Government also demanded that Pakistan take action against its soldiers and commanders responsible for this heinous act. The Foreign Secretary mentioned to the Pakistan HC that as the HC he should convey the sense of outrage on this particular incident to his Government on this barbaric act and his response was, he denied that Pakistan Army was involved in any way in this incident but assured that he will convey the contents of the demarche."

On the Pakistani schoolchildren's visit to India, which, according to TV reports has been cut short, the MEA said, "This is not the appropriate time for such exchanges. This is what the ministry conveyed to the NGO (the organisers of the trip) after we learnt that the children had crossed over into India on May 1 which was the day the mutilation and killing of our soldiers took place."

Tags: bipin rawat, indian army, poonch attack, soldier mutilated
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay (Photo: File)

Have provided actionable evidence to Pak envoy: India on jawans’ mutilation

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay also said that India saw the incident as a 'serious act of provocation'.
03 May 2017 5:03 PM
(Photo: PTI/File)

Soldiers' mutilation inhuman act, invites unequivocal response: India's DGMO to Pak

The Indian DGMO contacted his Pakistani counterpart over the hotline between the two sides to take up the issue.
02 May 2017 2:26 PM

Entertainment Gallery

After the announcement on April 7, the winners of the National Awards 2017 finally collected their awards from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

National Awards 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, other stars felicitated
Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who attended the Chautha ceremony held on Wednesday in Mumbai of late actor-politician Vinod Khanna who passed away on 27 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Vinod Khanna at Chautha ceremony
Shutterbugs spotted Bollywood stars as they stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Shahid, Saif-Kareena, Sushant-Kriti, other stars are a class apart
Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran and Jayam Ravi kicked off the 2017 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran, Jayam Ravi kick off SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi
'Meri Pyaari Bindu' leads Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Parineeti, Ayushmann, groove together on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian football team attain highest FIFA ranking in 21 years

India climb to the top 100 spots in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 21 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes collide while taking catch against KKR

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith collided on the pitch, while attempting to take a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Girl sweats blood from eyes, nose and skin everytime she has a headache

She is afraid the codition will ruin her life (Photo: YouTube)
 

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Man tweets to IndiGo about misplaced luggage, receives the most horrendous reply

The reply by IndiGo was deleted as soon as they realised their mistake but many users got a screenshot before it disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India asks UK to ensure early extradition of Mallya

Mallya, who has been living in Britain since last year, was arrested by Scotland Yard last month on India's extradition request. (Photo: PTI)

CRPF jawan found dead in Odisha; family suspects murder

The police are still investigating the matter. (Representational Image)

Sukma attack: Four suspected Naxals arrested

CRPF martyr Krishna Kumar Pandey's family members and relatives mourn during his funeral in Rohtas, Bihar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh: Bodies of couple found hanging from tree in Hapur district

According to police, deceased Pankaj was in love with Komal, both belonging to the same village. (Representational Image)

SC rejects review plea of 55-yr-old man, death penalty awarded for raping 8-yr-old

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham