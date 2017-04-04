Nation, Crime

Telangana: Mom drowns baby born out of 'premarital affair' in bucket

Published Apr 4, 2017
Police said that one of the staff nurses, Krishnamma, heard the cries of  a newborn and started searching for the baby along with two other nurses.
Hyderabad: Minutes after she delivered her son in the bathroom of the Kakatiya Hospital at Gachibowli, a 22-year-old woman drowned the baby in a bucket of water.

Police said G. Hemaja could have killed the baby as it was born of a premarital affair. She had joined the hospital on Sunday.

Police said that one of the staff nurses, Krishnamma, heard the cries of  a newborn and started searching for the baby along with two other nurses. In the nurses’ rest room on the third floor, they saw blood stains on the floor.

“They found Hemaja on the floor in the restroom lying in a pool of blood and the infant was in a bucket filled with water. She could have been seven to eight months pregnant and delivered the baby in the washroom. She was bleeding heavily when they saw her,” said Raidurgam inspector D. Durga Prasad. Based on a complaint from hospital manager Chandra Madhusudhan, a murder case is registered against Hemaja.

As she was bleeding excessively, she was admitted in the hospital and was reported to be unconscious. Mr Madhusudan said Hemaja had joined the hospital on Sunday after an interview.

She was accompanied by an unidentified man.

Hospital officials informed the police about the man. Sources said the police had picked up a youth for questioning. Police said Hemaja who had graduated in physiotherapy had worked as a lab technician on contract for a year at the Bhadrachalam Government Hospital.

