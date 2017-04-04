Nation, Crime

Odisha: 3 minor boys rape 13-year-old, share clips on social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Apr 4, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 2:35 am IST
In a swift action, the police arrested the main accused while the others are absconding.
NAYAGARH (ODISHA): In a shocking incident, three minor boys hailing from Nayagarh in Odisha were allegedly found to have raped a Class 9 student and recorded the heinous act in their mobile phones and later uploaded the obscene clips in different social media platforms.

The matter came to light on Monday after the local villagers informed the police about the incident and demanded arrest of the accused.

In a swift action, the police arrested the main accused while the others are absconding. According to the villagers, after they came to know about the incident from social media they held a gram sabha on Saturday evening to find a solution to the issue.

It was decided in the gram sabha that the main accused would marry the victim “so as to save the 13-year-old girl from social stigma.” “We tried a lot on Saturday night to convince the accused to accept the girl as his wife.

“He said he cannot wait for five years for the girl to become an adult and marry him,” said the villagers.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. We have registered a case and apprehended all the three minor boys involved in the crime. The police is investigating the case on priority basis. Soon after the investigation, we would submit the charges-sheet under appropriate sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code,” said Nayagarh superintendent of police Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Kishore Mohapatra said the CWC had started counseling the girl to help her overcome the traumatic experience and resettle in her life.

“We are counseling the girl who is under trauma. After she overcomes the trauma, we will take a call on her future,” said Mr Mohapatra.

Location: India, Odisha

