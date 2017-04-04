Maharashtra: Engg students stripped, bludgeoned to death in Lonavala

Unidentified people stripped the 22-year-old man and his female friend and tied their hands before smashing their heads with a blunt object. (Photo: Representational Image)

Lonavala (Maharashtra): Two engineering students were bludgeoned to death on an isolated hill near INS Shivaji in Maharashtra’s Lonavala.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, unidentified people stripped the 22-year-old man and his female friend and tied their hands before smashing their heads with a blunt object.

The man, a mechanical engineering student at the Sinhgad Engineering College on the Lonavala campus, was a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar. His female friend, hailing from Otur in Pune, was pursuing a course in computer engineering at the same institution. They were both in their final year.

College authorities were quoted as saying that the woman had secured a job and was planning to take it up after completion of her course.

“The woman had told others at her hostel that she was going out with a friend, and would return home late,” an officer was quoted as saying.

Police identified the man and his female friend from Aadhaar cards and driving licenses they recovered from the spot. A motorcycle belonging to the male victim was also found.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Lonavala police station, the report said.