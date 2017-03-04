 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Mukund early
 
Nation, Crime

UP: Minor gangraped, video shared on Whatsapp

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 9:50 am IST
The incident came to light after the video clip of the alleged gangrape was received by the girl's father through Whatsapp.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Meerut: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths who filmed the heinous act and circulated the video clip among people at a village in Bhaawanpur police station area here.

The incident came to light after the video clip of the alleged gangrape was received by the girl's father through Whatsapp following he informed the police today, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was lodged and the girl sent for medical examination, a police official said, adding a search is on for the accused.

According to the victim's father, the incident took place on February 28 when the girl had gone out for some work.

The youths, who were waiting there for her, forcefully took her inside the sugarcane fields where they raped her and also filmed the incident, the official said.

They also threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. Today, upon questioning by the family members today, the girl narrated her ordeal after which they approached the police, the official added.

Police has started conducting raids to nab the accused, however no arrest has been made so far.

Tags: gangrape, whatsapp, minor gangraped
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

Hotel Carmen restaurant in Bembibre in northern Spain, where over 100 people partied and then fled without paying. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Mukund early

Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Nearly 50,000 people die every year due to snakebite in India

According to wildlife activists, the conflict with snakes is driven by humans. (Representational image)
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand stare elimination after loss to Hyderabad

Jharkhand lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. (Photo: AP)
 

PSL final in 'curfew like situation' will dampen Pakistan's image: Imran Khan

'If something inimical happened on the final day then it will prove to be the end of international cricket in Pakistan'. (Photo: AP)
 

Sanjay Dutt's bodyguards assault journalists on Bhoomi sets, actor apologises

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Shame! 1,827 Pocso cases in Karnataka last year

In 2015, 276 cases were registered in Bengaluru out of which 228 are PT, 30 are UI, six cases were found to be false and three ended in acquittal. (Representational image)

Mysuru: Raid on government official nets Rs 19 crore assets

The ACB sources claim they have seized gold, silver, cash and property documents, registered in his name and under aliases, worth more than Rs 19 crore. (Representational image)

Sandalwood film ‘Danger Zone’ crew clash, designer killed, 3 injured

Manoj, who was killed in the attack by a gang led by one of the co-producers of the film, ‘Danger Zone’, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Dead bull dog found with neck cracked

A missing complaint was lodged at the Bolarum police station by the eyewitness. (Representational image) (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Osmania University professor’s wife attacks activist

A video grab shows Mr Achyut Rao being attacked.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham