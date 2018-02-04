search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase
 
Pune: Ex-Army captain living on footpath bludgeoned to death

Published Feb 4, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Ravindra Bali, a former captain in the Army, was living as a recluse in a makeshift tent on a footpath in the Pune Camp Area.
 Bali was not in touch with his family for several years and was leading a reclusive life. (Photo: Facebook | Indian Military Humour)

Pune: The body of a former captain in the army was found in the Pune Cantonment area late Thursday night with police stating that he had been bludgeoned to death by two unidentified people.

Police said that Ravindra Bali (67), a former captain in the army, was living as a recluse in a makeshift tent on a footpath in the Pune Camp Area.

 

"The watchman of a bungalow, who saw two people assaulting Bali and fleeing from the scene, alerted the police," said an officer with Lashkar police station.

"Bali was not in touch with his family for several years and was leading a reclusive life. During investigations, we managed to get details of his family and this in turn helped us identify Bali," the official said.

He added that a case of murder had been registered against unidentified persons and investigations were underway to identify and arrest them.

