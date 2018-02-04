search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase
 
Nation, Crime

Noida: 2 shot at by cop, police deny 'fake encounter' claim by family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Among both the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg.
The four policemen involved in the incident were suspended with immediate effect including the sub-inspector who shot at the man. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The four policemen involved in the incident were suspended with immediate effect including the sub-inspector who shot at the man. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Noida: Two people were allegedly shot at by a police personnel on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 122 on Saturday night.

Among both the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg.

 

The family of the duo alleged that it was a "fake encounter" and that they were attacked for "no reason". 

The family said that four boys were returning from Bahrampur at around 10:30 pm, when the police personnel stopped the vehicle and fired at one of them.

The four policemen involved in the incident were suspended with immediate effect including the sub-inspector who shot at the man. The inspector was arrested and sent to jail, SSP Love Kumar said.

The police have also dismissed allegations of "fake encounter".

According to the police, it is case of personal enmity. During the probe it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot, they said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: delhi crimes, gun, delhi police, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
 

Humanoid Sophia may dazzle at global tech event in city

The robot is expected to be a big draw as the city gears up to host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei's new smartwatch may let you write on your hand as a notepad

This is made possible through the use of multiple ultrasonic or infrared sensors.
 

Huawei to unveil P20 with triple-lens rear camera setup in March

However, it is not known whether the phone will be labelled as P11 or P20.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi photographer murder: 4 arrested; BJP demands Rs 1 cr as ex-gartia

Ankit had been dating a 20-year-old Muslim woman for the past 3 years, against the wishes of her family. (Photo: Facebook/Ankit Saxena)

Guj: 2 owners of govt-funded ration shops hack Aadhaar data, steal grains; held

Police said that the two had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), as well as sections of the Information Technology Act and the Essential Commodities Act. (Photo: Representational/File)

Pune: Ex-Army captain living on footpath bludgeoned to death

Bali was not in touch with his family for several years and was leading a reclusive life. (Photo: Facebook | Indian Military Humour)

Hyderabad: 5 arrested for flesh trade, 2 girls rescued

The accused were identified as Konda Ramesh Reddy alias Ramesh, Shamanna Chidananda, Mohd.Faizal Khan and Addapaka Kalyani. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Fresh controversy triggered in Srinivas murder probe

Call data records of the Vemula brothers show that they had conversations with the suspects on various occasions prior to the murder. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham