Nation, Crime

Delhi photographer murder: 4 arrested; BJP demands Rs 1 cr as ex-gartia

Published Feb 4, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who met the parents of the photographer said the incident should not be given a communal colour.
Ankit had been dating a 20-year-old Muslim woman for the past 3 years, against the wishes of her family. (Photo: Facebook/Ankit Saxena)
New Delhi: Police kept vigil on west Delhi's Khayala area as tensions heightened after a 23-year-old photographer, Ankit Saxena, was allegedly stabbed to death by the family of his Muslim girlfriend. 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who met the parents of the photographer said the incident should not be given a communal colour.

 

He demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his "silence" over the killing and announce a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the family.

Four people, including the woman's brother, were arrested a few hours after Ankit Saxena was stabbed to death by them.

"Three accused - the mother, father and uncle of the woman - have been sent to judicial custody. Her minor brother has been sent to juvenile home," a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Tension prevails in Delhi's Khyala after Muslim girl's kin kill 23-yr-old Hindu man

Ankit had been dating the 20-year-old woman for the past three years, against the wishes of her family.

Around 9 pm on Thursday night, Ankit was on his way home from work when he was attacked by his girlfriend's parents, uncle and brother in West Delhi’s Khyala area. At a crossing not far from Ankit's home, they allegedly beat him before slashing him with a sharp weapon.

Also Read: 23-yr-old Delhi photographer killed by girlfriend's kin in full public view

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: delhi crimes, murder, delhi photographer, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




