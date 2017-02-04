Punjab: Minor girl drugged, abducted and gangraped for 25 days

Kharad: A minor girl was allegedly drugged, kidnapped and gangraped for 25 days by two men at Kharad in Punjab last month.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the girl was drugged on January 5 at a kiln in Rohtak’s Hassangarh village, her workplace for the past three months.

The victim’s water was mixed with intoxicants by a woman named Rani, whose relationship with the victim is not known yet. Rani’s brother then abducted the minor victim to Kharad, where she was raped by two men for 25 days.

The victim somehow managed to seek the help of a labourer in the village who told her parents about her location, following which she was rescued.

The girl’s family claimed that the police did not respond when they went to register a missing person complaint. However, a case now has been filed against Rani and the two men.

This is the second such incident in the past one month. Earlier this year, a girl from Sampla town in Rohtak was also taken to Punjab and was gangraped there.