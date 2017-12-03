search on deccanchronicle.com
Mysuru City councillor’s daughter ends life, names mother-in-law in suicide note

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2017, 3:34 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 3:53 am IST
Vanitha
 Vanitha

Bengaluru: A newly-wed woman, daughter of a councillor in Mysuru City Corporation, ended her life by hanging herself allegedly due to harassment from her mother-in-law. Before taking the extreme step, the deceased penned a four-page suicide note naming her mother-in-law.

The police have identified the deceased as Vanitha (27), daughter the councillor Nagabhushan. Vanitha hung herself from the ceiling at her residence in HSR Layout on Friday.

The couple was staying alone at the house and Vanitha's husband had gone to work when she committed suicide.

According to police, Vanitha has married to a techie Vasanth Kumar six months ago and everything was normal between the duo.

However, in her suicide note she had stated that for the past few months her mother-in-law Srimati was harassing her. She complained it to her husband, who assured her that things would be fine gradually.

On Friday morning, Vasanth left for work as usual. Her mother called her up to talk to her, but Vanitha did not answer her calls. Later Vanitha's mother asked her other daughter to try calling her, but in vain. 

Vanitha's mother got worried and called up Vasanth. He then called up his tenants in the building and asked them to check on his wife. When the tenant peeped in through the window Vanita was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the police said.

Police said Vanita has left behind a note addressed to her husband, in which she claims Sarimati was harassing and humiliating her for not bringing any dowry. She had even threatened to get Kumar married again, the letter stated.

Based on the content of the letter, the police have arrested Sarimati and charged her under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Tags: mysuru city corporation, dowry prohibition act
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




