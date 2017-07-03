POCSO court convicts man for 7 yrs for flashing in front of minor girl

He requested her to accompany him to a office where he had kept a phone number on a paper chit that had to be given to her father. (Photo: File/Representational)

Mumbai: A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) court has convicted a 33-year-old man for seven years in jail for showing a 13-year-old girl his private parts and for masturbating in front of her.

The accused has been identified as Ayyaj alias Firoj Kanya Ali Ansari. One of Ansari’s eyes is damaged and while the defense argued that the police was pinning the blame on him because it had been unable to nab the real culprit, the court dismissed this.

According to prosecution, on January 2013, the victim was returning home from her tuition when Ansari, called her. He requested her to accompany him to a office where he had kept a phone number on a paper chit that had to be given to her father.

Ansari claimed to know her father. Thus, she went with him to a nearby building in Andheri (west), where on the deserted third floor, he started masturbating in front of her.

The girl, who was in a state of shock, escaped the building and went to her friend’s house, where she narrated the incident to her parents. Accordingly, a police complaint was registered.

POCSO judge Surekha Patil held the accused guilty under the charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, kidnapping and criminal intimidation and awarded him jail time for seven years and a fine of Rs 10,000.