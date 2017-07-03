Alcoholic father sells her 14-year-old daughter, rescue by Telangana police

The woman Satti Sudharani, has been arrested. The girl’s father has also been arrested along with the three men to whom the girl had been resold. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl was rescued by the TS police from a village in Krishna district where she and her abductor were hiding. The girl was sold off by her alcoholic father to a woman who ran a sex racket, for Rs 10,000. When the father did not get the promised cash, he lodged a complaint with the police stating that his daughter had been kidnapped. After a month the police found the girl and the woman in a village in Krishna district. The woman Satti Sudharani, has been arrested. The girl’s father has also been arrested along with the three men to whom the girl had been resold.

Miryalaguda DSP S. Ramgopal Rao said Sudharani hailed from Prakasam district and had shifted to Miryalaguda a few months ago. Butharaju Krishna, a dhobi, had helped her to get a rented house, after which he started asking her for money. When she said that she did not have money to give him, Krishna who knew that she set up girls for her clients, told her to take his 14-year-old daughter for money.

Sudharani had already collected Rs 5,000 from M. Pavan, M. Jawahar and Mohammed Waheed, her clients with the promise that she would soon provide them a girl.

Out of the money she received, she gave Rs 3,000 to Krishna. On June 1, when Pavan asked her about the girl, Sudharani informed Krishna, after which he handed over his daughter to her. As per the plan, the trio picked up Sudharani and the girl in a car and started towards Devarakonda.

“Mid way, they purchased alcohol and offered some to Sudharani. She consumed two bottles of beer and also forced the girl to drink a bottle. She then received a call from Krishna asking for the balance amount. But Sudharani said that she had not received the cash from them. To this, Krishna replied that he was not bothered about her or his daughter; he just wanted the money,” DSP Ramgopal Rao said.

When she asked Pavan, Jawahar and Waheed to give the balance, the trio said that she had collected money from them in the past, but had not supplied a girl. So there was no way they were giving her more money now. A quarrel broke out in the vehicle, during which Sudharani along with the girl got down from the vehicle in Devarakonda and stopped a lorry for help. She and the girl boarded the lorry saying that they were mother and daughter and fed up with family problems, they had run away from home. “She said that she and her daughter wanted to make a livelihood in some place away from home and went to Goa in the same vehicle. Two days later, after unloading the vehicle, the driver Shiva brought them to his hometown Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district and gave them shelter in his home saying that they were his distant relatives. After staying there for two weeks, they moved to another nearby village", said DSP Ramgopal Rao.

Based on a tip-off, special teams nabbed Sudharani. Later, based on her confession, the police arrested the other three suspects as well as Krishna, the girl's father. They were sent to remand.

The girl was sent to a rescue home in Nalgonda as she was not willing to stay with her father any longer.