35-year-old rape victim faces 4th acid attack in UP

Lucknow: A 35-year-old gangrape survivor was attacked with acid for the fourth time in Lucknow on Saturday night.

Acid was thrown at the woman when she stepped out of her hostel around 9 pm to fill water. The attack took place despite a round-the-clock police protection and the presence of an armed guard inside the hostel.

Sandeep Singh, an armed constable deployed by the state for her security, was in the waiting hall of the hostel when the incident occurred. Aliganj circle officer Vivek Tripathi said video footage from cameras installed at the hostel and commercial establishments in the area were being scanned to identify the accused.