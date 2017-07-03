35 grams of MDMA and 50 units of LSD were seized in Hyderabad

They seized 3,000 units of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and 35 gm of Methylene-dioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and arrested three persons, including two prime members of the drug racket. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The special task force of the excise and prohibition department arrested three persons belonging to a drug gang on Saturday night and seized substantial quantity of drugs. The gang is said to have been targeting corporate schools and colleges.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF sent two teams to raid locations in Secunderabad and Chandrayangutta in the Old City. They seized 3,000 units of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and 35 gm of Methylene-dioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and arrested three persons, including two prime members of the drug racket.





Speaking at a press conference later, director of the enforcement wing of the excise and prohibition department Akun Sabharwal said that the STF arrested Kelvin Masra, Abdul Bahad and Abdul Quddus.

He said that the racket targeted corporate and international schools in the city where the children of celebrities and ministers study, as well as employees of prominent multinational corporations.