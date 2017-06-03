Nation, Crime

Telangana: T Srinivas Yadav files complaint against Digvijay Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 3, 2017, 3:46 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 4:21 am IST
In the complaint, Mr. Yadav accused the Congress leader.
Hyderabad: Cinematography minister T. Srinivas Yadav on Friday lodged a complaint against senior Congress general secretary and Telangana in-charge Digvijay Singh at Mahankali police station.

In the complaint, Mr. Yadav accused the Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of making a false statement on the land scam at Miyapur.

In the complaint, the minister said that the statement of the senior leader against him has caused severe damage to his reputation. Mr Yadav has also alleged that Mr Singh has deliberately tried to defame him by using abusive language, which amounts to criminal intimidation.

While maintaining his innocence, Mr Yadav clarified that he had no idea of the land scam and was never a part of it directly or indirectly. He said the statement of Mr. Singh is politically motivated and is without any material facts and he is liable to be prosecuted for using defamatory language.

The inspector of police Mahankali police station said that he has received the complaint from Mr Yadav and would be taking action after considering the legal opinion.

Tags: t. srinivas yadav, digvijay singh, mahankali police station
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

